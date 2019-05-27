Image copyright Steve Phillips Image caption Wales MEPs are Nathan Gill (front, centre) James Wells (second right) Jill Evans (second left) and Jackie Jones (right)

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party has two Welsh MEPs after a sweeping victory in the European elections in Wales, winning in 19 of the 22 council areas.

Plaid Cymru kept its seat, coming second, with Labour third and taking the fourth seat ahead of the Lib Dems.

Brexit Party lead candidate Nathan Gill said: "This is a very strong message from Wales. We want our Brexit and we want it now".

The Conservatives came fifth in the vote, just ahead of the Greens.󠁬󠁳󠁿

It means Mr Gill, first elected in 2014 under the UKIP banner, retains his seat in Brussels but is now representing the Brexit Party, alongside his new party colleague James Wells.

Mr Gill said only his party was "committed to respecting the vote of the people of Wales" to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

Jill Evans stays as Plaid Cymru's MEP and Jackie Jones replaces Derek Vaughan and retains Labour's Welsh seat in the European Parliament.

It is the first time Plaid Cymru has beaten the Labour Party in a Wales-wide election, and only the second time Labour has lost such a poll in a century.

Plaid leader Adam Price said the result "shows that the tectonic plates of Welsh politics are shifting".

"Support for the Westminster establishment parties is crumbling and Plaid Cymru is preparing to form the next government of Wales in 2021," he added.

Ms Evans said: "Plaid's manifesto set out a vision for a thriving future for Wales at the heart of Europe. I'm looking forward to throwing all my energy into delivering it."

Vote totals and share

Brexit Party - 271,404 - 32.5%

Plaid Cymru - 163,928 - 19.6%

Labour - 127,833 - 15.3%

Lib Dems - 113,885 - 13.6%

Conservatives - 54,587 - 6.5%

Green - 52,660 - 6.3%

UKIP - 27,566 - 3.3%

Change UK - 24,332 - 2.9%

Tweeting earlier, former Welsh Labour First Minister Carwyn Jones said a key message of the night was the failure of pro-EU forces to present a united front.

"Remain parties will comfortably out-poll the Brexit Party in Wales tonight, but the Brexit Party will come first in the vote tallies," he said.

"This is why I said we should have put forward a united slate, just like the Brexit Party."

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds seized on her party's fourth place as evidence of its "fightback is in full effect".

"Voters are listening to us again, supporting us again and believing in us again," she said.

"These results show we're on course to return a strong and effective Welsh Liberal Democrat assembly group in 2021."

Reacting to dropping from coming third in the previous European election in 2014 to fifth place, Conservative Welsh Assembly group leader Paul Davies called the results "extremely disappointing for our hard-working candidates".

He said the party "must now reflect long and hard on them".

Analysis, BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans

This is an extraordinarily bad night for Welsh Labour, a party that has topped every Wales wide poll (except one) for a century.

It may be the victim of a UK-wide issue and the ambivalence of Jeremy Corbyn's position on another EU referendum.

But the Welsh party has defied the UK trend many times before. And for their new leader, Mark Drakeford, presiding over a result like this is damaging.

Sources say the party in Wales had no control over the conduct of the campaign or party policy on Brexit.

What we do know is that Mr Drakeford has, for months, resisted pressure from within his own Welsh party to come out more strongly for a further EU poll.

It was loyal to the UK party position, but was it the right call?