Image caption Mark Drakeford now backs a second referendum and Wales remaining in the EU

First Minister Mark Drakeford has said Welsh Labour's position in the European elections was "too complicated".

Labour was third behind the Brexit Party and Plaid Cymru, and criticised for not taking a clear position in favour of a new referendum on Brexit.

Mr Drakeford now says he backs a new poll and remaining in the EU.

Theresa May's decision to step down and the prospect of a new leader taking a harder line meant things have "changed fundamentally".

In his first interview since polling day, he told Claire Summers on BBC Radio Wales he had spoken to UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and explained Welsh Labour's new position.

"I have now concluded that the only way we can try to guarantee a future for Wales that would not be a catastrophe is to put this decision back to the people in a referendum," he said.

"We were doing our best to respect the result of the original referendum.

"People in Wales narrowly voted to leave the EU and ever since what we were trying to do was to find a way of respecting that vote by crafting a form of Brexit that would have gone on supporting the Welsh economy, guaranteeing prosperity here in Wales."

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Following the EU elections, four Welsh MEPs were selected, two for the Brexit party and one each from Plaid Cymru and Labour

He added things had "changed fundamentally" with the Conservative leadership race "a contest between harder and harder forms of Brexit".

"That's very different from where we were only a week or ten days ago," he said.

"Recognising that fact means we have to re-think how we would approach that in Wales.

"The chance of doing a deal of the sort that we have always advocated seems to me now to be at an end.

"There's no prospect of that happening sadly, and in those circumstances our view is that going back to the people, in what has been a very deeply divided society, asking people for their verdict again is the best way forward."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nathan Gill celebrates the Brexit Party's double victory in Wales

Mr Drakeford said the party's position in the European elections was "clear but complex".

"Complex, because we were trying to demonstrate that we took the referendum result seriously, while also preparing for what would need to happen if we weren't able to strike the deal of the sort that we have always advocated," he said.

"I understand that that was complex and for lots of people that was a difficult position to grasp."

Mr Drakeford said he spoke to Mr Corbyn on Monday.

"He continues to get advice from a variety of different sources," he added.

"I think the UK position is still evolving; we will hear more about it, I believe over this week.

"I was clear to him as to the position in Wales."