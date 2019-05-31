Image caption Proposals for an upgrade of the M4 relief road span three decades

A long-awaited decision on the Welsh Government's plans for the M4 relief road is expected to be made on Tuesday.

First Minister Mark Drakeford will make a statement to the Welsh Assembly on the £1.4bn motorway project to the south of Newport.

Controversial plans for a new motorway to deal with congestion through the Brynglas Tunnels have been around since the early 1990s.

A public inquiry on the matter finished last year.

If it goes ahead the 14-mile (23km) six-lane motorway would be built south of Newport, between Magor and Castleton.

Mr Drakeford, who has been considering the report from the inquiry, had said a decision was expected to be announced at the beginning of June.

The first minister has kept his cards close to his chest. While he is widely thought to be a sceptic, he has made no recent public statement on the merits of the project.

There is opposition among Labour AMs - including Lee Waters, who was appointed by Mark Drakeford to be a deputy transport minister but will not be involved in the M4 decision.

Plaid Cymru AMs are also opposed. Although Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns is a supporter, the Welsh Conservatives are not believed to have a united view.

The Brexit Party group of four AMs backs the project.