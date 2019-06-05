Image caption Arguments for and against building an M4 relief road have been going on for decades

More details on a new expert commission to find alternative ways to ease M4 congestion at Newport will be announced later by Wales' transport minister.

Ken Skates's statement follows the first minister's decision on Tuesday to scrap £1.6bn plans for a relief road.

Mark Drakeford said he was ditching the proposed 14-mile motorway because of its cost and impact on the environment.

The commission would be guided by ambitions for an "integrated, low-carbon transport system", he added.

Mr Drakeford's decision to scrap the six-lane scheme follows a public inquiry overseen by planning inspector Bill Wadrup, who called the case for the road "compelling".

Currently tailbacks often occur around the Brynglas tunnels on the M4 when traffic is reduced to four lanes.

The road had been supported by Mr Drakeford's predecessor Carwyn Jones, and scrapping the plans broke a Welsh Labour manifesto pledge from 2016.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption M4 relief road: 'Finally they've made a decision'

Mr Drakeford told AMs on Tuesday the commission would be appointed "charged with reviewing the evidence and making recommendations to the Welsh Government on alternative solutions, including innovative technologies, to address the current issues".

He said the expert panel would be guided by Welsh ministers' ambitions to develop a high quality "integrated and low carbon transport system".

"The commission will be drawn from a spectrum of expertise, and be supported in its work by a dedicated team within the Welsh Government," the first minister said.

He said the commission would also have the "first call on the money that otherwise would have been set aside for the M4 relief road".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Why has the M4 relief road been axed?

In the meantime other measures to alleviate M4 congestion, such as improving speedier recovery of broken down vehicles and improved traffic officer patrols, would be brought in, Mr Drakeford added.

But he warned there were "no easy answers" to solving congestion issues around the M4.

Defending abandoning the relief road plans, he said the scheme would have had a "substantial adverse impact" on the Gwent Levels sites of special scientific interest, the area's wildlife and "a permanent adverse impact on the historic landscape".

Mr Drakeford said he had made his decision "at a point of maximum uncertainty about our financial future" due to Brexit uncertainty and austerity.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Life on the coastal wetlands between Newport and the Severn estuary

But a former chair of Welsh Labour said members would be be feeling "frustration and disappointment" over the move.

Mike Payne from the GMB union is a member of Labour's Welsh Executive Committee (WEC).

He was on the WEC when the party's 2016 election manifesto, which included a promise to build a relief road, was agreed and said failing to deliver that commitment would bring a "backlash" if an alternative is not found quickly.

Image caption Mike Payne says "there needs to be an alternative fairly quickly"

Mike Payne told BBC Wales Live: "Disappointment is going to be the over-riding feeling from those people [who agreed the 2016 manifesto].

"We've invested a lot of time, there have been a number of commissions previously, a lot of people looked at this.

"The inspector that has come up with the report now said this is the preferred route, this is what he would have recommended that Welsh Government implement.

"Now we've had that not go forward there needs to be an alternative fairly quickly."