Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson is "best person to be prime minister" says Alun Cairns

The Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns has thrown his support behind Boris Johnson to become the next Conservative Party leader and Prime Minister.

He said Mr Johnson could unite his party and "deliver for the nation".

His comments came in an online article for the Sunday Times.

The party's former Welsh Assembly leader Andrew RT Davies has also rallied to Mr Johnson, describing him as a "proven winner" in the newspaper.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson is seen as favourite to win the leadership race

Cabinet minister Mr Cairns said the best person equipped to drive a "bold, ambitious plan" was Mr Johnson.

"I know that Johnson shares my ambition and passion for our great nations and will bring forward a long-term plan to deliver in every corner of the country," said Mr Cairns.

"A famous Welsh phrase - 'A fo ben, bid bont' - translates as: 'If you want to be a leader, be a bridge'.

"In these tumultuous times, Johnson can be the bridge that will unite the great nations of the United Kingdom and ensure we make the most of the opportunities that will come from leaving the European Union."

The MP for the Vale of Glamorgan said Mr Johnson was the only person who could defeat Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

"He is the best person to appeal to individuals and communities, unite our party and country, drive excitement back into politics and protect our union," said Mr Cairns.

"His proven track record of winning elections means he is the best person to be prime minister."

Image caption Welsh Conservative AM Andrew RT Davies is also backing Mr Johnson

Tory assembly member Andrew RT Davies turned to rugby analogies to back Mr Johnson for the PM's job.

"The ball is now loose at the back of the scrum - it's time for Boris Johnson to scoop it up and lead us over the line," said Mr Davies.

He said Mr Johnson was a "true believer" in the opportunities Brexit could deliver and was best equipped to "recapture the electorate, deliver Brexit and re-establish our one nation credentials".

However, the Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards warned that if the new prime minister - whoever they were - backed a no-deal Brexit, there would be urgent action in Westminster.

"With the key to No 10 in the hands of a no-dealer, most likely Boris Johnson, an urgent motion of no-confidence will be sought," the Carmarthen East and Dinefwr MP told the Sunday Times.