Wales must nurture its own diplomatic connections during the current "turbulent" political times, a Plaid Cymru MP has said.

Ben Lake said he hoped other nations would follow the example of Ireland, which has reopened a Cardiff consulate.

"How do we build on this and encourage more countries to invest in Wales?" Mr Lake asked MPs.

Wales Office minister Kevin Foster said the UK government backed efforts to promote closer diplomatic relations.

Ceredigion MP Mr Lake warned that the "turbulent political context means our place in the world is more uncertain than ever".

"With our relationship with the rest of Europe more uncertain than ever, we must now look to other ways of strengthening these international relationships, and one way of doing so, I believe, would be encouraging greater foreign diplomatic representation in Wales itself," he said.

Quebec, the Basque country and Catalonia were raised as examples of sub-state nations or regions where effective diplomatic representation has been established.

Barcelona hosts thirty-eight consulates-general and consulates, while Bilbao has seven and Montreal forty-two.

Mr Foster said the Wales Office promotes Wales' interests abroad through trade missions.

"We believe Wales approaches the EU exit from a position of strength," he said.

Mr Foster, who was appointed in April, explained that the value of Welsh exports has increased, with companies such as Snowdonia based Babi Pur exporting goods successfully.

He said it was also important to foster diplomatic ties for economic and cultural reasons and welcomed the fact that the Thai Embassy has decided to hold its festival in Cardiff this year.