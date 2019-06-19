AMs are to debate whether school pupils are learning enough about the country's history.

Plaid Cymru's Sian Gwenllian and Conservative Suzy Davies say the Welsh Government should ensure the history of Wales is taught to every school pupil "without exception".

In 2015, Dr Elin Jones, an academic who wrote a report on the subject for the Welsh Government, said pupils were being "deprived" by not being taught about history from a Welsh perspective.

But how much do you know about it? Try our short quiz below.