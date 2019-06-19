Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The extent and quality of Welsh history teaching has long been a talking point

A call for every school pupil in Wales "without exception" to be taught the history of the country will be debated in the Senedd later.

Plaid Cymru's Sian Gwenllian said she wants Welsh history to be central to a new curriculum introduced from 2022.

Ms Gwenllian and Tory AM Suzy Davies have proposed a motion on the issue.

A Welsh Government spokesperson said "learning about the histories of Wales will be essential to achieving the purposes of the curriculum".

Arfon AM Ms Gwenllian, her party's spokesperson on education and the Welsh language, said teaching Welsh history was a "key component of helping the next generation to become informed and engaged citizens of not only Wales but of the world and the new curriculum for Wales is a real opportunity to do just that".

"Currently it is history, rather than Welsh history, that is in the list of subjects to be taught under humanities," she said.

"I propose 'history' be changed to 'the history of Wales and the world' for clarity because at the moment we simply don't know whether the subsequent guidelines will detail which period of Welsh history, or historic events within Welsh history, will feature within the new curriculum."

Explaining the Welsh Government's position, a spokesperson said: "This is not about compartmentalising the study of Wales into one part of the curriculum.

"The new curriculum will be arranged into six new areas of learning and experience. The Welsh Dimension and International Perspective will be integral to all six, and not limited to narrow lessons and subjects.

"Learning about the histories of Wales will be essential to achieving the purposes of the curriculum, for learners to be engaged, informed and ethical citizens of Wales and the world."