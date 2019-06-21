Image caption Chris Davies has apologised to his constituents for "making such an error"

A Welsh Tory MP convicted over a false expenses claim will find out later if he has been unseated by a petition.

In March, Brecon and Radnorshire MP Chris Davies admitted faking invoices, at Southwark Crown Court.

A by-election will be triggered if 10% of the electorate in the constituency, 5,303 voters, have signed the petition.

The recall petition, which closed on Thursday, will be verified and counted at 10:00 BST, at Powys County Hall in Llandrindod Wells.

The result is expected soon afterwards. A petition officer will notify House of Commons Speaker John Bercow of the outcome before the outcome is made public.

Recall petitions are launched when MPs receive a custodial sentence - including suspended sentences, are barred from the Commons for 10 sitting days or are convicted of providing false information about their expenses.

Peterborough's former Labour MP Fiona Onasanya became the first MP to be unseated from the Commons in a recall petition in May after she was jailed for perverting the course of justice.