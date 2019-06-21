Image copyright Conservative Party Image caption Chris Davies was first elected in 2015

A by-election will be held in Brecon and Radnorshire after 10,005 people signed a petition to remove the constituency's Conservative MP, Chris Davies.

Mr Davies had been convicted of a false expenses claim in March.

A total of 5,303 names were needed to trigger a fresh poll.

Mr Davies is the third MP to face a recall petition and the second to be unseated through the process, following Fiona Onasanya in Peterborough.

Recall petitions are launched for a number of reasons including when MPs are convicted of providing false information about their expenses.

Mr Davies' conviction related to when he was setting up his constituency office following the 2015 general election.

He had tried to split the cost of £700 worth of photographs between two office budgets by creating fake invoices, when he could have claimed the amount by other means.

The politician had made an "unreserved apology" following his sentencing at Southwark Crown Court in April, when he was fined £1,500 and told to carry out 50 hours of community service.

Image caption The result was posted on a notice-board in the constituency on Friday

Mr Davies has been MP for Brecon and Radnorshire since the 2015 general election, where he beat incumbent Liberal Democrat Roger Williams with the constituency's largest majority since 1983.

In 2017 Chris Davies's majority was 8,038.

The constituency is within the county of Powys, where the Brexit party came top in May's European Parliament elections.

Liberal Democrat prospective candidate for Brecon and Radnorshire, and the party's Welsh leader, Jane Dodds said: "Thousands of residents across Brecon and Radnorshire have taken the chance to demand better than a Westminster politics that fails to take their concerns seriously."

A spokesman for Welsh Labour said: "The recall result is another huge blow to Chris Davies' credibility to serve as Member of Parliament. This is a mess all of his making."

He said the Tories "must not drag their feet" and call "an immediate by-election".

What happens next?

Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire

It will be for the Conservatives to kick-start the next stage of the process - known as "moving the writ" - by making a request to the House of Commons Speaker. This usually happens within three months of a vacancy arising.

Once MPs have agreed the writ is issued to the constituency's returning officer.

The by-election is then held within 21 to 27 days from the issuing of the writ.

The executive of the local Brecon and Radnorshire Conservative party is expected to meet over the weekend to discuss whether Mr Davies will stand.

It will then make a recommendation to the party's constituency members. If they decide to open the selection up, a process to find a new candidate will begin.

The Liberal Democrats and Labour have already selected candidates. The Brexit Party will also be taking part.

It is unclear if Plaid Cymru will be fielding a candidate, and a spokesman on Friday suggested it may be open to a pact with other parties who favour of a further referendum.

"In last month's European elections many voters broke the habit of a lifetime by choosing to back pro-People's Vote parties, rather than the Conservatives or Labour," a spokesman for the party said.

"Ensuring those of us who want to see a fresh referendum work together, at every possible level, to deliver this aim is crucial. We will explore options for how we can work together, across party lines, to deliver this in the upcoming Brecon and Radnorshire by-election."