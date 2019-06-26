Image caption The Youth Parliament met in the Senedd for the first time earlier this year

The first joint session of the Welsh Assembly and Welsh Youth Parliament later is a "real landmark day", the assembly's presiding officer has said.

The Youth Parliament of 60 young people, 40 elected in an online ballot and the rest from organisations and charities, met first in February.

Presiding Officer Elin Jones said she had been "bowled over" by the "quality and respectfulness" of that debate.

Assembly authorities think Wednesday's joint session is the first of its kind.

Youth parliament members are aged between 11 and 18 and will serve a two-year term.

"I think we're all very excited to meet in a formal session with the young parliamentarians in Wales," Ms Jones said.

"I first met them when I chaired their first ever Welsh Youth Parliament meeting in February and I was bowled over by their excitement, their pride in representing other young people in Wales and also the quality and respectfulness of their debate.

"I hope that my fellow assembly members will listen and learn something from the young people of Wales today."

Image caption Members of the Youth Parliament are non-partisan and cannot belong to a political party.

The joint session will involve both bodies agreeing a joint declaration which "sets out the principles underlying the relationship between the National Assembly for Wales and the Welsh Youth Parliament to ensure that young people in Wales have a voice at the highest level".

Ms Jones added: "Young people are having that direct democratic channel into policy making in Wales,"

"They may have felt a bit left out over recent years but now they have a youth parliament where they can exercise their priorities on behalf of their fellow young people, and that's a very powerful, powerful tool to have and I know that it will be influential on my fellow assembly members."

Funky Dragon, Wales' previous youth assembly, closed in 2014.

The charity had lost its core funding from the Welsh Government.