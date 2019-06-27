Image caption Kevin O'Neill said the council faced "enormous pressure" on social services

A trouble-shooter is being sent into Merthyr Tydfil council to tackle a breakdown in relations at the top of the authority and financial problems.

The local government minister said the situation is "very serious and needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency".

Julie James was responding to an appeal by the council to send in an "honest broker" between Merthyr's leadership, opposition and top officials.

Council leader Kevin O'Neill called the current position "fractious".

Mr O'Neill said independent-controlled Merthyr needed "support with member interaction given the current fractious position and financial challenge".

In a statement to AMs, Ms James said an external advisor would look at "key challenges" facing Merthyr and what help it needs.

In addition, "an experienced political leader will work with Merthyr Tydfil Council members to develop and strengthen working relationships across all political groups and between members and officers", she said.

In a letter to Ms James on 3 June, Mr O'Neill said the council faced "enormous pressure" to deliver social services to vulnerable people and asked for expert help on how to manage finances.

He also said it was difficult to make changes "because of our political balance".

The council is led by independents, but with 16 of the 33 councillors they do not have overall control.

Labour is the biggest opposition group.

Mr O'Neill also refers to concerns raised by the Wales Audit Office (WAO), the public spending watchdog.

Council managers have met the WAO to seek advice after it warned the authority not to keep raiding its reserves, which it used to plug a £560,000 deficit last year.

The deficit came from financial pressure on social services, in particular the budget for children in care.