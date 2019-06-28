A Westminster by-election will be held in Brecon and Radnorshire on 1 August.

The election was triggered after Tory MP Chris Davies was unseated by a petition that followed his conviction for a false expenses claim.

He has been reselected. Prospective candidates from Labour, the Liberal Democrats have also been announced.

The Brexit Party is expected to take part, while Plaid Cymru is deciding whether to field a candidate.

Parties have until 5 July to propose nominations for the election.

Prospective candidates announced so far are:

Welsh Conservatives: Chris Davies

Welsh Labour: Tom Davies

Welsh Liberal Democrats: Jane Dodds

Applications for postal votes need to be made by 17:00 BST on the 17 July. More information can be found on the Powys Council website.