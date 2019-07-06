Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are competing for members' votes in the Tory contest

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will face Conservative members in Cardiff later in the party's latest leadership hustings.

The event on Saturday evening takes place as members begin to receive their ballot papers.

The politicians will take it in turns to face questions from party members at the hustings.

It is the only major leadership event to be held in Wales. The result of the ballot will be announced on 23 July.

Mr Johnson - a prominent Vote Leave campaigner who was foreign secretary between 2016 and 2018 - is facing Mr Hunt, a former health secretary who is the current foreign secretary, in a bid to replace Theresa May as prime minister.