Image copyright Rhondda Cynon Taff council Image caption Carl Sargeant was found dead four days after he was sacked from the Welsh Government in 2017

The inquest into the death of sacked Welsh Government minister Carl Sargeant will resume later.

Mr Sargeant, 49, was found dead at his home on 7 November 2017, days after he was fired from his cabinet post by the then first minister Carwyn Jones.

On Monday Coroner John Gittins will hear evidence from Mr Jones and Vale of Clwyd Labour AM Ann Jones.

It was adjourned last year after lawyers for Mr Jones sought a legal challenge, which was later rejected.

Mr Sargeant, who was found dead at his home in Connah's Quay by his wife Bernadette, had faced allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Image caption Carwyn Jones gave evidence in the inquest last year

Mr Jones' former advisor, Matthew Greenough, will also give evidence at the inquest in Ruthin on Monday.

Both the former first minister and Mr Greenough spoke at the inquest when it sat last year.

The inquest heard Mr Sargeant had left a letter at his home, telling his family "I have failed you".

The court was told a "tangible" complaint about Mr Sargeant behaving inappropriately with two women was made in the weeks before he died.

Lesley Griffiths, Welsh Government environment minister, told the coroner more pastoral care could have been given to Mr Sargeant.

Among those speaking on Monday is Ann Jones, which the inquest heard had acted in a pastoral role.

The former first minister had wanted text messages between the former leader and former deputy leader of Flintshire council, Aaron Shotton and Bernie Attridge, to be considered by the inquest.

But the High Court rejected the bid to force the inquest to consider the extra evidence, ruling the coroner had acted correctly in not doing so.

The inquest is expected to sit for most of the week.