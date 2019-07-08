Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Wild Animals and Circuses (Wales) Bill would make it an offence

The use of wild animals in travelling circuses in Wales is set to be banned in a new bill.

The Wild Animals and Circuses (Wales) Bill is expected to be laid before the National Assembly on Monday.

It was backed in a recent consultation which had more than 6,500 responses.

Welsh Government rural affairs minister Lesley Griffiths said wild animals should "not be exploited for our entertainment".

The new law will make it an offence for an owner of a travelling circus to use, or permit another person to use, a wild animal in a travelling circus.

Anyone convicted of breaking the law would face an unlimited fine in the courts.

Ms Griffiths said wild animals should be "treated with respect".

"The introduction of this Bill sends a clear message that this Government and the people of Wales believe this practice to be outdated and ethically unacceptable," she said.

Image copyright Thomas Chipperfield Image caption Mr Chipperfield is known as "Britain's last lion tamer" and his family's association with performing goes back to 1684 when Chipperfield's Circus was launched

However Thomas Chipperdale, who has worked and performed with travelling circuses in the UK, said the bill is "a very illiberal move".

He said he has owned big cats for the last eight years, but currently owns two African rhinos, a male Bengal tiger, horses and dogs.

"The animals are a part of the family and suited to this lifestyle," he said.

"It is what they understand, they don't fear what they have a firm grasp of."

In his evidence submitted to the assembly committee, Mr Chipperdale said the issue of wild animals in circuses is "not a major concern" to the British public.

"It shouldn't come to the point where I am stopped from doing a legislative practice," he added.

Meanwhile, Claire Lawson of RSPCA Cymru said keeping wild animals in travelling circuses has "no place in modern Wales".

"It's great the Welsh Government have taken that on board and acted for these animals," she said.

Head of animal welfare and captivity at wildlife charity Born Free Foundation, Dr Chris Draper, said Wales would join a "long and increasing list" of countries to ban the practice.

"Great Britain may soon be free of circuses with wild animals," he added.