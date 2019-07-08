Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Drakeford said Boris Johnson's ideas were 'entirely unacceptable'

Boris Johnson's ideas for how cash replacing EU aid is spent in Wales post-Brexit are "entirely unacceptable" to the Welsh Government.

The first minister said Mr Johnson's comments confirm "some of the fears" he had around Conservative plans for a replacement Shared Prosperity Fund.

But Mark Drakeford welcomed the pledge to match the cash Wales gets from EU funds.

The Tory contest frontrunner made the comments at a hustings in Cardiff.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt also told the audience at the All Nations Centre that "Wales will not lose out" on funds.

Under EU structural funds Wales would have received more than £5bn by 2020.

But Mr Johnson went further by saying there should be a "strong Conservative influence" over how the replacement money is spent in Wales despite it being currently administered by the Welsh Government in Cardiff.

Asked about the comments whilst giving evidence to the Welsh Assembly's External Affairs Committee, First Minister Mark Drakeford said it was "good to have confirmation that the money in full will come to us, if that is what that is, because we've never had that confirmed by any UK minister up until now."

"But we have always said, 'not a penny lost, not a power stolen' and while the 'penny lost' may be helped by that statement the 'power stolen' is certainly not."

He said: "These are powers that have been devolved to the National Assembly for 20 years so Mr Johnson's assertion could only mean a reduction in devolved competence."

"It unfortunately fulfils some of the fears that we have had about some of the thinking that lies behind the 'Shared Prosperity Fund'."

Mr Drakeford said he would not want the UK government to be "judge and jury" in reviewing how the money under a replacement system is spent but suggested the Welsh Assembly could play an oversight role.

On Sunday, Labour MP Stephen Kinnock urged his party to back Theresa May's withdrawal agreement on Brexit in order to avoid leaving the European Union without a deal.

Mark Drakeford said: "I just don't think that there is a deal, certainly not the deal which Mrs May struck, which can be put in front of the House of Commons and succeed."

The first minister said that is why his government and Welsh Labour has changed policy to fully support a second referendum and the UK remaining in the EU.