Neil McEvoy drops Plaid Cymru membership bid

Image caption Neil McEvoy became an assembly member in 2016

Former Plaid Cymru politician Neil McEvoy is withdrawing his application to rejoin the party that he was expelled from.

In a letter to the party, South Wales Central AM Mr McEvoy alleged a lack of "natural justice" and "due process".

He was due to face a disciplinary panel discussing the case on Wednesday.

Plaid Cymru expelled Mr McEvoy, who is also a Cardiff councillor, over alleged disruptive behaviour at a party conference in 2017.

He had already been thrown out of the party's group in the Welsh Assembly.

Mr McEvoy had been thrown out of Plaid Cymru for 18 months in March 2018. This was later reduced to 12 months, allowing him to reapply in the Spring of this year.

His re-application faced considerable opposition from elected members in the National Assembly.

In June, a disciplinary panel asked to decide whether Neil McEvoy should be re-admitted to Plaid Cymru recommended the panel be disbanded after its work leaked to the media.

The panel was, according to the letter sent by Mr McEvoy to the party, to meet afresh on Wednesday with a barrister, Emyr Jones, said to be leading proceedings.

Sources close to Mr McEvoy, also a Cardiff councillor, had expected the party to refuse his application.

In the letter the independent AM makes allegations about the handling of the disciplinary process.

He said he was withdrawing his application due to "an absence of natural justice" and an "absence of due process".