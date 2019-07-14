Image caption Four of the six standing for the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election faced each other in a special debate programme. Clockwise: Chris Davies, Jane Dodds, Des Parkinson and Tom Davies

Candidates vying to become the next MP for Brecon and Radnorshire have clashed over what a no-deal Brexit would mean for the area.

Four of the six standing in the by-election came face-to-face in a special debate on BBC Wales' Sunday Politics show.

The election was triggered after Tory MP Chris Davies was unseated by a petition that followed his conviction for a false expenses claim.

The ballot is on Thursday, 1 August.

Mr Davies, who was reselected as the Conservative candidate to fight the seat, said a £28bn package was being drawn-up by the UK government to mitigate the worst of any impact a no-deal Brexit would have on farmers and other industries.

"It's easy to promise the earth, but I've been working very hard behind the scenes to cover all eventualities, for all elements of delivering Brexit," he told the programme.

But the Liberal Democrat candidate Jane Dodds said it was a "disgrace" a no-deal Brexit was still being considered.

"To have it on the table as a bargaining tool - really, you're putting lives at risk," she said.

"You're making people incredibly stressed by the possibility that that may happen."

Image caption The debate was hosted by the BBC Sunday Politics Wales' Arwyn Jones

Des Parkinson, the Brexit Party candidate, said that farmers were overwhelmingly in favour of Brexit in 2016 because the payments made by the EU - which make up around 80% of their income in parts of Wales - was too bureaucratic.

"They are in favour of Brexit and we must make sure they are protected," he said.

Labour's Tom Davies said his party was doing all it could to make sure that a no-deal Brexit would be prevented.

"In opposition to a no-deal Brexit, which will be a disaster for Wales and the agricultural community, and for Brecon and Radnorshire, what we say is there must be a confirmatory vote on any deal," he argued.

In addition to the four candidates, UKIP and the Official Monster Raving Loony Party are also standing for the ballot.

Plaid Cymru and the Greens have decided not to take part to give their support to the pro-remain Liberal Democrats.

A full list of the candidates is available here.