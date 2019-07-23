Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson beat Jeremy Hunt in the Tory contest, which concluded on Tuesday

Wales' first minister Mark Drakeford has called on Boris Johnson to show "maturity" after his successful election to lead the Conservative party

Mr Johnson beat Jeremy Hunt in a poll of Tory members, winning 92,153 votes to his rival's 46,656.

Mr Drakeford wished him well but said he hoped he will show "strategic thinking and honesty needed to meet the challenges he, and we all, face".

Mr Johnson is set to become the next prime minister on Wednesday.

Welsh Conservative leader in the assembly Paul Davies said he voted for Mr Johnson "as I believe that our current political situation calls for charismatic, uplifting and positive leadership, which as our leader Boris will deliver".

But Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price said the Conservative Party had elected a "clown".

"But this is no joke. People will soon realise, this isn't as good as it gets. By electing Boris Johnson, the question of Welsh independence is not of 'if', but 'when'," said Mr Price.

The previous Plaid leader, Leanne Wood, went further, tweeting: "We now have a racist and a bigot as prime minister."

The party's Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said the Conservative Party had "just thrown the UK out of the frying pan and into the fire".

Despite the claims from Plaid, Boris Johnson supporter and Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said the new leader "will be a prime minister who can be the bridge between our great nations, to get on and deliver Brexit".

"Boris shares my number one ambition for a stronger Wales as part of a strong United Kingdom," he said.

Boris Johnson has promised to leave the EU on 31 October - "do or die".

Congratulations @BorisJohnson – a man who believes in our great nation and is intent on delivering Brexit, defeating Jeremy Corbyn and improving prosperity for all four corners of the UK. He's a proven winner and the right man to take the @Conservatives forward. — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) July 23, 2019

Former Brexit minister David Jones, said the result was "excellent news for the majority of Welsh voters who voted to leave in 2016".

"People in Wales want to see Brexit delivered and move on with their lives. Boris will achieve precisely that," he said.󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

Christina Rees, Labour's shadow secretary of state for Wales, called for a general election.

"Boris Johnson has won over the Conservative Party but he is yet to win over the country. He should seek a mandate from the people," she said.

In a tweet the first minister, who is also Welsh Labour leader, said Mr Johnson is becoming PM "at a time of real crisis for our country".

"I wish him well and hope he will be able to demonstrate the maturity, strategic thinking and honesty needed to meet the challenges he - and we all - face."

Earlier on Tuesday the Welsh Government called for the next PM to rule out a "catastrophic" no-deal Brexit.

Mark Reckless, Brexit Party assembly leader, said it had been clear for a number of weeks who would win the contest.

"What is less clear is whether the new prime minister will take us out of the EU in October, as he has promised," he said.