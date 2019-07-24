Image copyright Reuters Image caption Alun Cairns has served as Welsh Secretary since 2016

Alun Cairns is to stay as Welsh secretary in the government formed by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Vale of Glamorgan MP backed Mr Johnson to be Tory leader and has represented Wales in the cabinet since March 2016.

Mr Cairns' survival came as Mr Johnson made sweeping changes to his top team.

Mr Johnson took over from Theresa May after beating Jeremy Hunt in the leadership contest.

He said the UK would leave the EU on 31 October "no ifs, no buts".

Mr Cairns has now served under three prime ministers. He is the only minister who has served in the same job under David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson.

More than half of Theresa May's cabinet, including leadership rival Jeremy Hunt, have quit or been sacked.

Mr Cairns' survival came as his counterparts in Scotland and Northern Ireland both left the government.

The Wales Office minister said: "In recent years, some of the department's greatest achievements have included delivering two landmark Wales Acts, agreeing a fiscal framework which guarantees fair funding for Wales for the long term and abolishing tolls on the Severn Crossings to build a stronger union.

He said he and the prime minister "will prioritise strengthening the Welsh economy to ensure that jobs and prosperity are felt in all corners of the country".

Meanwhile Robert Buckland, who was born in Llanelli and is a Conservative MP in South Swindon, has been appointed as justice secretary.

Dominic Raab and Priti Patel return to government as foreign secretary and home secretary respectively.