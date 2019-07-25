Image caption Greta Thunberg speeches about the climate change threat have been widely praised

The Children's Commissioner for Wales has criticised a UKIP AM for making a "personal attack" on Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Sally Holland said she was "mortified" by Neil Hamilton's tweet that included a picture mocking the 16-year-old.

Ms Holland had written to him expressing "disappointment" that he could make an "attack on a child on social media in this manner".

Mr Hamilton has been asked to comment.

Ms Thunberg, whose solo protest outside the Swedish Parliament inspired the school climate strike movement, has been lauded for her emotive speeches to politicians.

The UKIP AM's tweet included a picture of Ms Thunberg which has been treated to give her demonic eyes.

Mr Hamilton said in the tweet: "It's shaping up to be the hottest day of the year.

"Please remember: no electric fans. DEFINITELY no air conditioning.

"Greta has spoken.

#ClimateHoax #ExtinctionRebellion.

"Have you done anything this week that Greta might disapprove of?"

Image caption Neil Hamilton is a climate change-sceptic

Responding on Twitter, Sally Holland said: "I am mortified that a politician in Wales could make a personal attack on a child on social media in this manner".

"I have written to Mr Hamilton today expressing my disappointment in his failure to uphold high standards of public conduct."

On Tuesday, the teen activist lashed out at French lawmakers for mocking her in a speech to parliament that was boycotted by far-right politicians.

In her speech, Ms Thunberg responded to her critics and restated her demands for urgent action from governments to curb carbon emissions.

She said children like her have become "the bad guys" for daring to tell politicians "uncomfortable things" about climate change.