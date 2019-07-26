Image caption Lord Bourne was assembly leader for the Conservatives between 1999 and 2001

Nick Bourne has resigned from Boris Johnson's government in protest at the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

Lord Bourne, who had been a minister at the Wales Office and at the Housing Communities and Local Government department, said he had been asked to continue in both roles.

He said it is the first time he has resigned "in his life".

Lord Bourne was leader of the Conservatives in the assembly between 1999-2011.

He tweeted: "I have resigned for the first time in my life and it is from a job which I really love and enjoy and which I had just been offered once more".

"But I cannot accept a no deal on 31 October and so I go," he added.

Lord Bourne served as Mid and West Wales Conservative AM until he lost his seat at the 2011 election.

Boris Johnson continued to appoint ministers to his new government on Friday.

He announced that his official title would include "minister for the Union" - a pledge he made during his leadership campaign.

A Downing Street spokesperson said this was a "statement of his commitment" to strengthening ties between the constituent parts of the UK.

Alun Cairns was confirmed as Welsh Secretary in Boris Johnson's cabinet earlier this week.