Brecon and Radnorshire by-election: Voters go to the polls
- 1 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Voters in Brecon and Radnorshire go to the polls later to elect a new member of Parliament.
The seat in mid Wales became vacant as a result of the sitting MP being recalled by a petition.
A total of six candidates are standing in the by-election and polling starts at 07:00 BST on Thursday.
Voting closes at 22:00, with the result expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday morning.