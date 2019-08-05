Image caption Jeremy Miles, who is also counsel general, believes fundamental changes need to be made to the UK

For the union to survive, the UK government's approach to devolution needs to "change fundamentally", Wales' Brexit minister will warn.

At the National Eisteddfod, Jeremy Miles will ask Westminster to change its "get what you're given" attitude.

He will say the Labour-led Welsh Government still believes in the UK.

However, as a "voluntary association of nations", a "catastrophic" no-deal EU exit could make Wales question its place in it.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns responded by saying he had delivered a "clear and stable devolution settlement" that gave Wales more powers.

Mr Miles will say: "Even without Brexit, it is clear that the attitude of the UK government to devolution needs to change fundamentally.

"Currently, it seems still to have a profound ambivalence about devolution.

"Or worse, an attitude that if we behave ourselves, the UK government will out of the goodness of its heart, allow us some limited powers of self-government.

"A 'get what you're given' type of devolution."

During his visit to the Welsh cultural festival in Llanrwst, Mr Miles will call for "radical change", saying "if the union is going to survive", it needs to be based on "mutual respect, parity of esteem and participation".

One of the major changes Mr Miles will call for will be a constitutional convention addressing how the UK works.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boris Johnson visited a chicken farm before meeting First Minister Mark Drakeford last week

He will also outline how a no-deal Brexit could dismantle the union.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the UK's nations as he prepares to leave the EU on 31 October.

While he said he hopes to leave with a deal, but added that it was "very much up to" the EU.

Mr Miles will say: "No level of preparation can properly mitigate the effects of a catastrophic no-deal exit."

He believes Mr Johnson's visits to Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland has brought the union's future to "centre stage".

In Scotland, where a majority of people voted to remain in the EU, the SNP is intent on a second independence referendum.

And in Northern Ireland, where people also voted remain, Sinn Fein wants a poll on a united Ireland if there is a hard Brexit.

Mr Miles will say there is renewed interest in Wales - where people voted to leave - in what happens if another nation left or if a no-deal proved "catastrophic".

Image caption Mr Miles will be delivering his speech on the union at the National Eisteddfod

"We believe that the UK is a voluntary association of nations, so it follows that we also recognise that some component parts of the UK may no longer choose to be part of it," he will say.

"And if that were to happen, any sensible government would have to reassess Wales' place in a changed UK."

However, he will say the government's priority is to "remain [in] and reform" the unions of the UK and EU.

Mr Cairns said Wales now had more powers and "a fair financial settlement".

"The Welsh Government also now has power over income tax, implemented in just the past few months," he added.

"These recent changes have delivered clarity on devolution and accountability for the Welsh Government and has met our commitments in the St David's Day Agreement.

"I am proud of my record of joint working with Welsh Government ministers, focused on delivering better outcomes for Wales."