Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption "Our logo consists of a dragon and Welsh Government name separated by a horizontal line, positioned together in a fixed relationship"

A company caught selling car stickers sporting the Welsh Government's dragon image was one of eight cases of the branding being used without permission.

Another firm offered embroidered images of the ministerial dragon for sale.

External bodies need written permission to display the logo which should always include the Welsh Government's name.

A spokesman for Welsh ministers said they "take appropriate action to ensure the integrity of the Welsh Government's brand identity is not compromised".

The other cases where the dragon was used without permission were

a drinks company displaying the Welsh Government dragon on a brand of bottled water

a company that produced snack food displaying it on their market stalls

a training provider including the logo in their email signatures

a company that sold fuels was displaying the dragon as a watermark on its website

a merchandising company was displaying the logo on its website

a company that offered a dog microchipping service was displaying the logo on its website

The BBC obtained the information using a Freedom of Information request.

The Welsh Government spokesman said: "If an organisation was persisting in displaying the logo without permission, we would refer the matter to legal advisers.

"They would then look to see if there was an infringement of trademark and/or copyright and advise what action could be taken."

Image copyright Welsh Government

The Welsh Government said it takes the misuse of its logo seriously but does not keep a record of when its logo is used incorrectly, such as appearing too small or distorted.

"When these occasions arise, we offer guidance to ensure the mistake is corrected," the spokesman added.

One of the requirements, set out in Welsh Government guidance, is that there is "sufficient clear space around our logo equal to the height from the horizontal line to the bottom of the logo".

The Welsh Government insists its logo, created in May 2011, is used on publications and materials where it is a significant contributor to the scheme.