Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A ban on letting fees in England came into force on 1 June

A ban on landlord letting fees has come into force in Wales.

The new law aims to make the process simpler and fairer for tenants and will save them an average of almost £200 per tenancy, the Welsh Government says.

They now cannot be charged for services such as an accompanied viewing, receiving an inventory, signing a contract or renewing a tenancy.

It also gives the Welsh Government the power to limit the level of security deposits in future.

Letting agents and landlords are now only permitted to require a payment for rent, security deposits, holding deposits, a payment in default (when a tenant breaches a contract), and payments related to council tax, utilities, a television licence or communication services.

Fixed penalty notices of £1,000 may be issued against anyone seeking a prohibited payment and landlords could lose their licence if prosecuted.

Housing and Local Government Minister Julie James said: "A significant proportion of people in Wales live in private rented housing, and it is vital that they can be confident they are getting a fair deal.

"I want renting privately to be a positive choice which is accessible to everyone."

The Residential Landlords Association had warned that a fees ban could see rent charges increase.

A ban on lettings fees in England came into force in June.