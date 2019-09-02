Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he did not want a general election

The priority for MPs should be to stop a no-deal Brexit, two Welsh pro-Remain MPs have said as speculation mounts a general election is on the cards.

The comments by Labour's Jo Stevens and Plaid Cymru's Liz Saville Roberts came ahead of an attempt by MPs to stop the UK leaving the EU without a deal.

The prime minister is expected to seek a general election in October if the anti-no deal move passes.

Boris Johnson insisted he did not want an election in a speech on Monday.

The prime minister urged MPs not to vote for "another pointless delay" to Brexit. He claimed such a move would make further talks with the EU on a new deal "impossible".

Under the law, the prime minister could call a general election if two-thirds of MPs vote for one.

A general election could also be held if a motion of no confidence was passed and no alternative government was confirmed within 14 days.

Earlier on Monday, former prime minister Tony Blair warned that a general election could prove to be a "trap" for Labour - but party leader Jeremy Corbyn said the UK needed fresh polls.

Anti-no deal MPs, including former Conservative ministers, plan to use legislation later this week to stop the UK government from leaving the European Union without a deal on 31 October.

Cardiff Central Labour MP Jo Stevens told BBC Wales: "In the national interest, every effort by democrats of all parties in Parliament this week must be 100% focused on preventing Boris Johnson's reckless no-deal Brexit on 31 October. That is the absolute and only priority for the moment."

She said: "As far as a general election against Johnson is concerned, we'll support one when it's in the national interest of the country to do so - at a time of our choosing, not his."

Owen Smith, Pontypridd MP, tweeted that it was not in Labour's or the UK's interest to vote for a general election.

And Ann Clwyd, Labour MP for Cynon Valley, said: "People are fed up with general elections, they really are.

"I certainly think that if a general election is called in order to avoid further discussion on Brexit that would be a disgrace in itself."

On Monday, Plaid Cymru called for pro-Remain parties to align to campaign to revoke Article 50 - the mechanism that would take the UK out of the EU - if a general election is held.

Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said: "Our priority remains to use legislation to stop 'no deal' and deliver a final say referendum. However, we will be ready to fight an election to end this chaos, revoke Article 50 and stop Brexit."

Plaid will put the question of revoking Article 50 to a vote when AMs discuss the proroguing of Parliament on Thursday.

It is an amendment to the Welsh Government's motion, also backed by Plaid Cymru, that the original plan to prorogue Parliament was a "constitutional outrage".

In contrast, Brexit Party AMs will back a "clean break Brexit in light of the refusal of many MPs to accept the result of the 2016 referendum and the intransigence of the European Union in its negotiating position".

Analysis by BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans

For the PM's statement that he does not want an election, read: don't make me call one.

I'm not sure if this will be enough to get Tory rebels back into line but, either way, Boris Johnson's phrasing keeps his options open.

Another question is whether the prime minister can get support in Parliament for a snap election.

That is a tricky one for Labour. They will be wary of falling for what Tony Blair called the "elephant trap".

But, on the other hand, an opposition doesn't want voters to think it is election shy.