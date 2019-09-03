Anti-no deal Brexit plan backed by most Welsh MPs

Image copyright House of Commons Image caption Boris Johnson said he would call for a general election following the vote

Politicians opposed to a no-deal Brexit have succeeded in taking control of the Commons agenda with the support of most Welsh MPs.

Welsh Tory Guto Bebb, the Lib Dems' Jane Dodds and all Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru MPs helped defeat the government on Tuesday night.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the vote, which will allow MPs to introduce a new law, was "historic".

The UK government was defeated 328 votes to 301.

A total of 34 of 40 Welsh MPs backed the motion while six - all Conservative - voted against.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would ask for a general election if MPs back the legislation - which will prevent a no-deal exit on 31 October - on Wednesday.

Opposition MPs told him to let the anti no-deal legislation to pass first. The support of two-thirds of MPs are needed to allow a general election to take place.

It comes as hundreds of people protested in Cardiff against the planned prorogation of Parliament on Tuesday evening.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford tweeted that the proposed legislation will prevent the prospect of a "destructive" no-deal Brexit.

Guto Bebb said a lack of trust in the prime minister was to blame for the result

But Brexiteer Conservative MP for Monmouth, David Davies said the matter will not be sorted in Parliament - but at the ballot box.

"No one wants to force an election on people but that's the way it's going to be resolved", he said.

Aberconwy MP Guto Bebb was the only Welsh Conservative to rebel against ministers. He, like other Tory rebels, are expected to have the whip taken from them, effectively removing them from the Conservative parliamentary party.

Mr Bebb, who is not planning to stand at the next election, told the BBC that a "lack of trust" in the prime minister was the reason why many rebelled against the government.

"None of it would have happened if No 10 and the PM hadn't mishandled the issue since the decision for proroguing parliament," he said.

Earlier he said "centrists" were turning their back on the party.

Liz Saville Roberts from Plaid Cymru argued that no one in the 2016 referendum "voted for fewer jobs, lower wages and food shortages - no deal, is simply not an option".

Welsh Labour Cardiff North MP Anna McMorrin said the prime minister "is a national embarrassment who's fibs and bluster have been called out".

Newly elected Liberal Democrat Brecon and Radnorshire MP Jane Dodds, who attended Parliament for the first time on Tuesday, said: "Today's vote is an important step towards preventing a catastrophic no-deal scenario, which government analysis has repeatedly shown would be deeply damaging to our jobs, our economy, and our NHS."

Welsh Labour MP Chris Elmore was a teller for the ayes when the vote was announced

But former Welsh Conservative assembly leader Andrew RT Davies tweeted the vote "now allows MPs to introduce a bill to delay Brexit which once again betrays democracy".

He said it also renders a planned debate in the Welsh Assembly on Thursday called by the Welsh Government opposing the proroguing of Parliament "obsolete and pointless".

Aberavon Labour MP Stephen Kinnock has backed a plan to bring Theresa May's withdrawal agreement, with changes that had been agreed with Labour that did not come to fruition, back to the Commons.

Labour AM Alun Davies, who supports a further referendum on EU membership, called the amendment to the anti-no deal law from 17 Labour MPs "bonkers".