Voters will be angry with opposition MPs who had called for an election but block Boris Johnson's attempt to call one, the Welsh secretary has said.

The prime minister has threatened to table a motion for a poll if a bill is passed forcing him to request an extension to October's Brexit deadline.

The shadow Brexit secretary has told Labour MPs the extension must be agreed with the EU before backing an election.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said such a position was "pretty disingenuous".

MPs voted for the bill to pass its first stage through the Commons on Tuesday night.

The Liberal Democrats have said they will vote against an early election at this stage and Plaid Cymru confirmed it will not vote for a poll election before the full implementation of an extension.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales Drive, Mr Cairns said: "You've got opposition politicians who are calling for an election and then, all of a sudden, block it because they're also blocking processes in Parliament.

"I think it's pretty disingenuous of them and I think people will be pretty angry when it comes to an election, whenever that is."