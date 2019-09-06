Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Welsh Government owns Cardiff Airport

Calls to devolve powers over flight taxes to Wales have been rejected by the UK government.

It follows a report by MPs in June, arguing Welsh ministers should control air passenger duty (APD) by 2021.

But UK ministers said on Friday they were concerned the powers could be used to promote Cardiff Airport at the expense of Bristol Airport.

Wales' Finance Minister Rebecca Evans described the decision as "totally unreasonable".

Ministers in Cardiff have long argued for the powers, saying a tax cut could help Cardiff Airport, which it owns.

Passengers on economy class outbound flights of more than 2,000 miles pay air passenger duty of £78, with those on long-haul business class charged £172.

APD has been fully or partially devolved to Scotland and Northern Ireland, but the Scottish Government dropped plans to cut APD after declaring a climate emergency, something the Welsh Government has also done.

Wales' Economy and Transport Minister Ken Skates previously said the tax would only be cut in Wales if it encouraged passengers to fly from Cardiff instead of driving to other airports.

He said increased carbon emissions from more flights would have to be "offset" by shorter car journeys.