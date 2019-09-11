Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jeremy Corbyn said Labour would go into a general election offering both Leave and Remain

Labour will deserve the "ridicule" it will get if it promises to renegotiate Brexit while also offering a new referendum, a senior Welsh Labour politician has said.

Vaughan Gething's comment comes amid criticism from pro-EU Welsh Labour politicians of Jeremy Corbyn's stance.

Owen Smith said Labour should be clear in opposing Brexit.

But one of the party's AMs, Mike Hedges, said Labour should seek the best possible Brexit deal.

Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford has previously vowed to back Remain if a new ballot was held.

The first minister has taken a firmer pro-EU stance since European Parliament elections in May where the party came third, behind the Brexit Party and Plaid Cymru.

But on Tuesday, UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the TUC conference that it will promise a "credible Leave option" alongside a new EU referendum if it wins a general election.

The party's election manifesto is not expected to back Leave or Remain.

Writing on Twitter, Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the position was "utter BS".

The supporter for a further referendum said: "We can't ask people to vote to renegotiate, [and] then might ask the public to vote that down. We will deserve all the ridicule we get if this is the manifesto."

On Wednesday Tom Watson, UK Labour deputy leader, put himself at odds with Mr Corbyn, saying the party must prioritise reversing Brexit through another referendum, over winning power in a general election.

Labour MP Owen Smith, Pontypridd, said the party "should be clear that Labour doesn't believe Brexit is a good thing".

He said "all versions of Brexit are going to leave Britain poorer and more isolated in the world".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption First Minister Mark Drakeford has overseen a shift in the Welsh Government's Brexit position

Lynne Neagle, Torfaen Labour AM and a supporter of a further referendum, feared the position risked a majority Conservative government.

"Going into a general election with this fudged position will simply mean we haemorrhage even more votes to parties who are clearly Remain," she told BBC Wales.

"We should have learnt by now that if we stand in the middle of the road we get run over."

But her assembly colleague Mike Hedges stood by the UK leader.

"I represent a constituency that is overwhelmingly in favour of leaving the EU," the Swansea East AM said. "I agree with Jeremy Corbyn we should get the best possible deal and then ask the electorate to choose between that and Remain."

'Solve this mess'

Stephen Kinnock, Aberavon Labour MP, wants a version of Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement agreed with changes negotiated by Labour.

He was successful in requiring the deal to be brought back for a further vote following the passage of a bill aimed at stopping a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.

"The way to solve this mess is not through a second referendum or a general election it's by leaving the European Union with a deal, because 52:48 was a mandate to move house but stay in the same neighbourhood," Mr Kinnock said.

"That has always been my view - that we need to have a compromise which recognises the massive political upheaval that our country has been through and would continue to go through if we have a very divisive second referendum or a general election, which as Owen says would just be a proxy - a referendum in all but name."