Image caption Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price AM said it was time to "put common interests ahead of party interests"

About 450 people have attended a rally in Newport calling for a new referendum on European Union membership.

Demonstrators from the People's Vote campaign and MPs from across the political divide gathered at The Neon on Friday night.

Wales voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the UK will leave by the 31 October deadline "whatever happens".

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price AM told the crowd: "We need to put common interests ahead of party interests".

MP for Aberconwy Guto Bebb, who was one of the 21 Conservative MPs to lose the whip last week, was given a loud cheer from the crowd as he arrived on the stage.

He said: "This started with a referendum, it should end with a confirmatory vote and a second referendum."

Image caption Labour MP for Pontypridd Owen Smith also spoke at the rally

Labour MP for Pontypridd Owen Smith said the last three years should leave no-one in any doubt over the scale of the threat facing Wales and the UK.

"Our government admitting to the threat of food shortages of medical shortages, admitting they may even need to call in the army - the only way to resolve this crisis is told hold a people's vote," he said.

Anna Soubry MP, who left the Conservative Party and is now leader of the Independent Group for Change, said: "There is a profound danger of the country being seized by a minority who don't share basic British values of decency."

The People's Vote campaign has organised a series of rallies across the UK which they say will culminate in a march through central London on 19 October.

But speaking at the Convention of the North in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, on Friday, Mr Johnson said he "won't be deterred by anybody".

He said "whatever the shenanigans that may be going on at Westminster", the government would "get on with delivering our agenda and preparing to take this country out of the EU on 31 October".