Image copyright Getty Images

Plans to stack lorries on the A55, to stock up on medical devices and provide extra funding for food banks are among the measures being taken in Wales to help cope with a no-deal Brexit.

But despite the plans First Minister Mark Drakeford said no deal can not be fully prepared for.

Last week a UK government document warned of food price rises and riots as potential risks.

The Welsh Government published its plans on Monday.

The UK government has said it wants to leave the EU with a deal, but the current exit date is set for 31 October and no deal has yet been agreed with the Commons.