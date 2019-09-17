Image copyright Getty Images

Brexit should be scrapped without a further referendum if a general election happens first, Plaid Cymru's leader has said.

Adam Price said the party should fight such an election pledged to revoke Article 50 - the process by which the UK is leaving the EU.

Plaid members will vote on the matter at their autumn conference next month.

Tory AM Andrew RT Davies called the policy a "kick in the teeth" for people in Wales who voted Leave in 2016.

The Liberal Democrats adopted a similar policy at their party conference on Sunday.