Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The smacking ban bill is at the first of four stages in the legislative process

Plans to ban the smacking of children in Wales are expected to pass their first hurdle in the Senedd later.

AMs will decide whether to back the principle of ending "reasonable punishment" as a defence for assault on Tuesday evening.

The assembly's children and young people committee has called for a major publicity campaign and much more support for parents before any ban.

Campaigners have warned thousands of Welsh parents would be criminalised.

The Welsh Government's Children (Abolition of Defence of Reasonable Punishment) (Wales) Bill is at the first stage of its process through the assembly.

If it completes all four stages and becomes law it would mean a parent or guardian would not be allowed to use the defence of reasonable punishment if accused of assault or battery against a child.

Plaid Cymru is expected to support the legislation, meaning it will have a majority with Labour votes.