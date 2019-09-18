Leanne Wood 'broke rules' with swear word tweet

A former leader of Plaid Cymru broke the conduct when she used a swear word to criticise a blogger, a group of AMs has found.

Leanne Wood sent the message on Twitter in response to criticism by Jac O' The North of the replacement of Steffan Lewis with Delyth Jewell.

Ms Wood said she did not regret sending the tweet, saying he warranted a "direct response".

Standards committee said the use of such language was not appropriate.

Ms Wood had tweeted after Jac O' The North, a Welsh nationalist blogger, had criticised Delyth Jewell's confirmation following the death of Mr Lewis, the late Plaid AM for South Wales East.

"Women's rights and international development. God help Plaid Cymru," said the anonymous blogger who was referring to Ms Jewell's stated areas of interest.

Ms Wood quote-tweeted the message, adding: "Do you have to be an arsehole all the time? Have a day off."

"As you know, I've never been an admirer of yours, but even so, this is disappointing," he responded.

Following a complaint, not made by the individual involved, standards commissioner Sir Roderick Evans began an investigation.

"Jones has been a persistent, pernicious influence in Welsh politics for many years," Ms Wood said in her initial response.

"I don't regret using the only type of language that someone like Jones understands. His tweet warranted a strong and direct response and I provided that," she said.

"This was done in the spirit of selflessness in the Code of Conduct as I took the decision in the public interest."

In response, Sir Roderick said "Jac O' The North's posting could have been appropriately responded to and challenged in a number of ways, some of which were identified by the complainant.

"In my view, none of them required the use of a vulgar abusive term by an AM."

Following the investigation the standards committee agreed with Sir Roderick's finding that her tweet was against the code of conduct.

In a report they said: "The Committee believes that in this instance it would be appropriate for the Member concerned to recognise that the use of such language on a public platform is not appropriate and apologise to the Assembly for bringing it into disrepute."

They recommended she be censured - a measure will need to be approved by the assembly.