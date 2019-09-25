Image copyright Getty Images

Prisoners from Wales serving sentences of four years or less will have the vote at the next council elections, under Welsh Government plans.

The move would enfranchise 1,900 prisoners - but minister Julie James said plans are to extend it to the assembly too, but not until 2026.

Labour and Plaid AMs earlier this year said the policy would help reintegrate prisoners into wider society.

It has been opposed by Conservative, Brexit and UKIP AMs.

The changes would also apply to young people in custody serving similar sentences.

The housing and local government minister Ms James said: "Our aim is that eligible prisoners and young people in custody will be able to vote at the next ordinary local government elections during 2022."

But she said it would not be possible to resolve all issues mentioned in a committee report published during the summer "in time to include provision for assembly elections" in legislation on currently being considered by the Senedd.

She said ministers will find an "appropriate" way of changing the law "at the earliest opportunity".

"The first general assembly election at which prisoners and young people in custody would be able to vote, therefore, would be those in 2026."