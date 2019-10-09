Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The watchdog has had problems with its accounts since 2014 over a £39m deal for diseased larch

A former council boss who has been overseeing the work of Natural Resources Wales (NRW) for the past year has been made its chair.

Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths said Sir David Henshaw had a "proven track record in providing strong board level leadership and transformation".

Previous chair Diane McCrea quit the environment watchdog following a scandal about the sale of timber.

Sir David will begin the four-year appointment in November.

He said: "There is still much work to do, but I'm looking forward to continuing the job I've started,"

An ex-chief executive of Liverpool City Council, Sir David previously chaired several NHS organisation boards including the North West Strategic Health Authority and Alder Hey Foundation Trust Children's Hospital.

In February, NRW chief executive Clare Pillman admitted it may see problems with its accounts for a fourth year in a row, following an independent review into a controversy over timber contracts at Natural Resources Wales (NRW).