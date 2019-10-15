Image caption Bob Murray denied making the remark on Facebook

A councillor who denied making an abusive Facebook post saying "Hitler had the right idea" about travellers has been cleared by an inquiry.

The comment, along with "anyone got any gas canisters?" led to complaints against Denbighshire councillor Bob Murray.

He said his account may have been hacked and did not write the post, which was on a thread about travellers.

The Public Service Ombudsman found no breach of a code of conduct.

The post was reported in April after it was posted as part of a discussion started by fellow councillor Paul Penlington.

Image caption The comment has since been deleted from Facebook

Mr Murray, a Labour councillor for Prestatyn South West, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service at the time he "categorically would not say anything like that".

Commenting on the findings of the ombudsman's inquiry, a spokesman for Denbighshire council said: "They concluded there was no evidence that he had breached the code of conduct. As a result, the council will not be taking the matter any further."

Mr Murray said he would not be commenting further on the subject.