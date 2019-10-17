Image caption 400,000 lorries use Holyhead port every year - one of the major routes to Ireland from Wales

A new Brexit deal agreed between UK and EU negotiators would have a "deeply damaging" effect on the economy of Wales, Plaid Cymru has warned.

European leaders in Brussels will be asked to endorse the deal later.

It will also need the approval of both the UK and European parliaments.

But Plaid said initial analysis shows the creation of a "border down the Irish Sea" - meaning customs checks between ports in Wales and the island of Ireland - would harm Wales.

Holyhead is the UK's second busiest port, with 400,000 lorries and trailers and half a million cars passing through every year with very minimal delay.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "We've got a great new deal that takes back control."

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns said the deal provided "much needed certainty for businesses".

"I hope all MPs will get behind this deal so that we can focus on building on the UK Government's plans for an ambitious Wales as part of a strong United Kingdom," he said.

Ex-Welsh secretary Stephen Crabb has urged Labour MPs who say they want to deliver Brexit to back the deal.

Preseli Pembrokeshire Conservative MP Mr Crabb tweeted a "big moment" was coming for anti-no deal Labour MPs as "there is a deal to vote for".

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts called on UK ministers to "release the impact assessments of their so-called deal" so MPs could "see the effects of what we will be voting on".

"This deal will define our economy, society and children's future for generations - to vote on it blindfold without any idea of its impact would be deeply irresponsible," she said.

"If, as has been rumoured, a border down the Irish Sea will be created the Welsh economy will take a significant hit - especially in places like Holyhead."

The Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP called for another EU referendum, saying the latest version of Brexit was "nothing like that which was promised" in the 2016 public vote.

"For the sake of our democracy, economy and constituents, it is only right that this deal is put back to the people, alongside the option to remain," she added.

Northern Ireland's DUP has warned it still cannot support the agreement.

Ex-Welsh first minister Carwyn Jones told BBC Wales Mr Johnson was "in exactly the same position which Theresa May was in" with the DUP "holding the rest of the UK to ransom".

The Northern Irish party earlier released a statement saying it could not back proposals "as things stand", and - after the Mr Johnson's announcement - said their statement "still stands".