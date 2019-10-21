Cardiff Airport to be loaned more taxpayers' cash

Image copyright Cardiff Airport

Wales' only international airport is being loaned more taxpayers' money.

The Welsh Government had already given the go ahead to £38.2m of borrowing to the loss-making Cardiff Airport - it has now extended it by £21.2m.

It brings the total amount of borrowing the airport can draw down to more than than the £52m ministers paid in 2013 to buy it.

The Welsh Conservatives said the airport should be sold back to the private sector.

It comes after a senior official told a Welsh Assembly committee that, under the way the airport is currently run, it may always need public support.

In a statement to assembly members, Economy Minister Ken Skates said plans for the airport to boost passenger growth are hampered "by the disproportionate costs that smaller airports across the UK face".

"Regulatory burdens and security measures are not shared proportionately," he said, "and we continue to press the UK government to develop a more competitive environment for smaller, ambitious airports wanting to grow and expand."

He said the airport has "agreed to provide an extended commercial loan facility to the airport of up to £21.2m to help support its ambitious plans for the future. The airport will repay the loan in full, with interest, under a planned repayment schedule".

The loan would deliver the airport's proposals for "significant further investment" in their facilities over the next six years, Mr Skates said.

The number of passengers at the airport has risen from 2013 by 65%, to 1.7m every year. But it made a pre-tax loss of £6.6m in 2017/18.

The Welsh Government says the new loan will be repaid over 25 years. Senior civil servant, director general of economy at Welsh Government, Andrew Slade, told the Conservative AM Nick Ramsay during a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee that "most" of the original loan had been "drawn down".

Welsh Conservative economy spokesman, Russell George, expressed concerns about the announcement: "Although we applaud Cardiff Airport's aim of having 2 million passengers go through the airport, the current passenger levels are lower than they were back in 2007 when they last hit 2 million.

"With Welsh Labour being in charge of this vital transport hub since 2013 we see a lot of promises but very little action.

"The airport needs to be sold back to the private sector where proper investment can be made which doesn't rely on the people of Wales shouldering the financial burden."