Brexit must be extended so the Welsh Assembly and Scottish Parliament can scrutinise Boris Johnson's withdrawal deal, the first ministers of Wales and Scotland have said.

Both places will need to vote on a law to implement the deal - Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon say 10 days is not enough to consider the legislation.

The PM has sent Brussels an unsigned letter asking for an extension.

But he has sent another, saying it is a mistake.

Mr Johnson's hand was forced by law after MPs voted to delay voting on his deal at the weekend, at least until his legislation is passed.

No.10 is seeking a further vote on the Brexit deal on Monday, but it is currently unclear if the Commons speaker will allow it.

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) will be introduced on Monday. Mr Drakeford and Ms Sturgeon made their request in letters to EU council president Donald Tusk and Mr Johnson.

They say there is not enough time before the scheduled Brexit day of 31 October for AMs and MSPs to "fulfil our constitutional responsibilities".

Both also asked Mr Tusk for the extension, if granted by the remaining 27 EU states, to be long enough so a further referendum could be held.

Writing to the PM, the first ministers said: "We... wish to state in the clearest possible terms that we and our legislatures need time to analyse and consider the draft bill.

"We share the view which lay behind the amendment passed by a clear majority of the House of Commons that the time between now and 31 October provides insufficient opportunity to undertake this essential scrutiny".

They urged Mr Johnson to comply "fully and in good faith" with the Benn Act, which forced him to request the letter.

Analysis by Felicity Evans, BBC Wales political editor

AMs and MSPs get to vote on Commons bills when Parliamentary laws impact parts of law that are devolved to Wales or Scotland.

It is called the Sewel Convention - but the assembly and the Scottish Parliament cannot block the Brexit deal if they vote against it.

That's because the UK government can override their refusal to give permission.

But If Boris Johnson did this, there would be political consequences to overriding the views of Wales and Scotland's national parliaments.

It is likely to fire up calls for independence in Scotland, and to a lesser extent in Wales - highlighting Mark Drakeford's argument that Brexit is putting the union of the four nations under strain.

But from Boris Johnson's perspective, such opposition would support his narrative that he's battling a Remain-inclined political class to deliver the referendum result.