Most of Wales' MPs have joined colleagues in opposing Boris Johnson's three-day timetable to get his Brexit deal through the House of Commons.

MPs voted 322 versus 308, with a majority of 14, to reject the PM's bid to fast-track his Withdrawal Agreement Bill.

Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru members were among those rejecting the plan.

Cardiff Central MP Jo Stevens said it was "the right result in the national interest".

But MPs did back the general principle of the Brexit bill, passing its second reading.

Andrew RT Davies, a Welsh Conservative Brexiteer AM, said it was a "big moment as after three years Parliament finally backs something".

"But then the game-playing returns almost immediately with a vote for yet more prevarication and delay."

The vote comes after the Welsh Assembly voted against Boris Johnson's deal - with first minister Mark Drakeford calling for AMs to go further and formally refuse consent for the bill.

Liz Saville Roberts, Plaid Cymru's parliamentary leader, said the delay gave "more opportunity to release the economic impact assessments".

Image caption Boris Johnson told MPs the UK "now faced further uncertainty".

After the vote, the prime minister told the Commons he would "pause" his legislation until the EU had "stated their intentions".

He sent a letter, as required by the Benn Act, requested an extension to the Brexit date of 31 October earlier this week.

Mr Johnson told MPs he was "disappointed" they had "voted for delay", and said the UK "now faced further uncertainty".

But he said his policy remained that Brexit would go ahead at the end of the month, but added: "One way or another, we will leave the EU with this deal to which this House has just given its assent."

Welsh MPs opposing the timetable included Jane Dodds, for the Liberal Democrats, and former Welsh Conservative MP Guto Bebb.

All six Tory MPs backed the timetable, including former Brexiteer rebel David Jones who joined party colleagues in backing the second reading, which was opposed by Welsh Labour and Plaid Cymru, Mr Bebb and Ms Dodds.

Mr Jones had voted against Theresa May's Brexit deal three times. Stephen Kinnock, a Labour MP who has talked about supporting a deal, voted against the time table and the second reading.

Plaid's Jonathan Edwards said: "Tonight's defeat of the British Government was a victory for democracy. By choosing to pause the Bill, the Prime Minister is doing more to delay Brexit than anyone else."