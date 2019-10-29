Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Could there be an election on 12 December?

Labour MPs are ready for a general election campaign, Caerphilly MP Wayne David has said.

The UK is heading for a general election after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour is ready for the "most radical campaign ever".

But BBC Wales political editor Felicity Evans said Welsh Labour MPs are worried about losing seats.

"It's going to be a hard fight, [but] we will win through and win this historic election," Mr David said.

The prime minister will again ask MPs to back his plan for a 12 December general election on Tuesday afternoon, after MPs voted against a snap election on Monday.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said only Labour will give voters a chance to decide the future of Brexit.

Plaid Cymru are expected to vote against the prime minister's proposed bill to trigger an election, despite the Remain-supporting colleagues in the Liberal Democrats and the SNP having earlier proposed their own date of 9 December.

They say that date will prevent Mr Johnson from pushing through his Brexit deal.

It comes after the EU granted a three-month extension to Brexit on Monday.

Analysis by Felicity Evans, BBC Wales political editor

Plenty of Welsh Labour MPs don't want an election right now because the polls look dismal and they're worried about losing seats.

Many of them would prefer to get Brexit sorted out before an election but that looks like it's no longer an option.

But the Welsh Labour leader, Mark Drakeford, has urged Jeremy Corbyn to seize the first opportunity that comes for a democratic showdown, whether that's another referendum or a general election.

Image caption Wayne David said Labour MPs are ready to get "stuck in"

Mr David, who is a Labour frontbencher, said: "I shall be voting for the election today and the mood amongst Labour Party members and members of Parliament is let's bring it on, we want to get stuck in.

"And we're confident, it's going to be a hard fight, [but] we will win through and win this historic election."

He said there had been a debate inside the Parliamentary Labour Party "about whether this is the best time to go".

"But given that the prime minister is absolutely adamant that he's not prepared to even discuss Brexit anymore, and given that we've said in the past that no deal must be off the table and it is quite clear that it is off the table, it is right for us to have a general election now," he said.

Conservative MP Montgomeryshire MP Glyn Davies, who is standing down, said: "I am disappointed at a personal and political level that we are holding a general election before Brexit has been delivered, but the determination of opposition parties, with the support of the Speaker, to frustrate the EU Referendum decision since 2016 have made this inevitable."

Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford said: "When Boris Johnson became prime minister he promised he would get Brexit done. He has lied and he has failed.

"Only a vote for Labour will put this decision back where it belongs, in the hands of the people - a referendum where we will campaign to remain."

"Welsh Labour is already working hard to create a more prosperous, fairer and greener nation. With a UK Labour government we can, and we will, do so much more," he added.

A Plaid Cymru spokesman said: "A general election will not solve the Brexit crisis and could even exacerbate the situation. The only real answer to end the chaos is a final say referendum, which should have been this Parliament's priority. Plaid Cymru is more than ready to face voters, with a clear message, a united party and commitment to make our nation the top priority."