"Let's bring in the new year with a bang" was how one woman in the marginal seat of Cardiff North, in slightly gung ho fashion, described the decision to go for a December election.

A reminder perhaps that the vote will collide abruptly with the Christmas party season - a dangerous combination if ever there was one.

But not everyone spoke about it with such enthusiasm.

One voter, who was spending some time with his family over half term at a farm on the edge of the constituency, had this prediction for the candidates.

"It will be cold out there for them and I think they will get a cold reception on the door as well," he said.

"People have had enough of politics for a lifetime over the past couple of years."

The time of the year will certainly make this feel very different to the kind of warm, spring elections we are used to.

Image caption Jeremy Corbyn was surrounded by supporters after his rally on Whitchurch common during the 2017 election campaign

Jeremy Corbyn attracted a huge crowd during a rally on Whitchurch common in the middle of the constituency in the spring of 2017.

Presumably, big outdoor events like this become more difficult in the winter months.

So, a different feel, but will it mean different results?

The current Labour MP Anna McMorrin is a big remainer representing a remain-supporting area.

Image caption Anna McMorrin of Labour (left) won Cardiff North from Craig Williams (centre) of the Conservatives in the 2017 general election

On paper she should be fine but if the Liberal Democrats or Plaid Cymru make dents in her vote, would that give the Conservatives the opportunity to retake the seat?

Of course the Tories will have their own problems trying to fight off the Brexit Party, but it gives a sense of where the potential pinch points here, and elsewhere, are likely to be.

And maybe there should not be too much emphasis on the pre-Christmas timing.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A new Parliament will be elected before Christmas

As one member of the Lisvane Bridge Club said: "It's childish to think it might make a difference.

"It demeans people to say just because there are fairy lights up they are not going to think of the proper issues."

And so what are the proper issues?

After spending much of the day speaking to people in Cardiff North, there were very few who thought that anything could compete with Brexit as the dominant theme for the weeks ahead.