Image caption Ross England is standing for the Welsh Conservatives in the 2021 assembly election

Pressure is mounting on the Conservatives to remove an assembly election candidate after a judge said he deliberately sabotaged a rape trial.

On Tuesday it emerged Ross England had made claims about a victim's sexual history when giving evidence at a trial in April 2018.

Former Plaid leader Leanne Wood said: "This whole case and the actions of the Tories in this absolutely stinks."

Mr England told BBC Wales he had given an "honest answer".

He was selected to stand for the 2021 Assembly elections eight months after the trial collapsed.

But Ms Wood said: "Ross England should be sacked as a candidate now and it would do no harm for the Tories to understand our strength of feeling."

Image caption Former Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood said the action of the Tories "stinks"

Mr England has worked for Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns in his constituency office.

The victim denies the claims made by Mr England at the trial and told BBC Wales his Conservative selection "shows how little respect they have for me".

The defendant in the case, James Hackett, who was a friend of Mr England, went on to be convicted of rape in a new trial.

During questioning Mr England made claims that he had had a casual sexual relationship with the complainant.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ross England has worked for Alun Cairns in his constituency office

The judge in the case, Stephen John Hopkins QC, had earlier made clear that evidence of the sexual history of the victim was inadmissible.

He went on to say to Mr England: "Why did you say that? Are you completely stupid?"

Mr England said that he thought the question was about his relationship with the woman. Replying, His Honour Judge Hopkins said it was not: "It was quite clear what the question was."

The judge then said: "You have managed singlehanded, and I have no doubt it was deliberate on your part, to sabotage this trial".

The Conservative Party have been asked to comment, but have so far not done so.

Analysis by Felicity Evans, BBC Wales political editor

Image caption Ross England speaking at Welsh Conservative conference in 2016

The timing of this could not be worse for the Welsh Conservatives.

It raises serious questions about the rigour of their candidate selection procedures at the very time they're about to ask you to vote for general election candidates they have selected.

It also risks their campaign being overshadowed by a row over whether Ross England - a candidate for a completely different election - is fit to have the endorsement of the party.

Mr England denies wrongdoing. Nevertheless a Crown Court Judge threw him out of court for "sabotaging" rape trial with very serious consequences.

The trail had to be abandoned, costing taxpayers tens of thousands of pounds. A rape victim endured the added trauma of having to go through an extra trial - the delivery of justice to a rapist was delayed.

The party may have an explanation about why it selected a candidate who, for whatever reason, did not do what hundreds of witnesses in criminal trials do every working day - giving evidence without derailing the entire process. So far that explanation has not been forthcoming.