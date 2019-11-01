Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alun Wyn Jones of Wales tackled by Sam Cane of New Zealand during the bronze medal match

Wales would be more likely to win the Rugby World Cup under a Plaid Cymru Welsh Government, the party has said prompting ridicule on social media.

Plaid AM Helen Mary Jones said Plaid would boost investment in grassroots sport.

Conservative AM Andrew RT Davies mocked the party, questioning whether Plaid Cymru would guarantee that an independent Wales would top the Olympic table, too.

Plaid has been asked to comment.

Wales manager Warren Gatland's 12-year reign ended on Friday with a 40-17 defeat against New Zealand, in the World Cup bronze medal match in Tokyo.

A press release coinciding with the defeat read: "Welsh rugby team would be more likely to win World Cup under Plaid government."

Ms Jones said: "We have had a golden generation of Welsh rugby players, who have achieved amazing things.

"We now need to underpin that success with a truly ambitious programme of investment in the rugby clubs at the heart of our communities. That is what a Plaid Cymru government would do."

Skip Twitter post by @AndrewRTDavies Wow! I've now heard it all from @Plaid_Cymru. Would they guarantee us that we'd also win the Football World Cup and come top of the Olympic table if we vote for independence?! The election campaign has only been going for two days but this will be hard to beat. https://t.co/7s4NVUAgJP — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) November 1, 2019 Report

The statement was seized on by political opponents.

South Wales Central AM Andrew RT Davies tweeted: "Wow! I've now heard it all from Plaid Cymru.

"Would they guarantee us that we'd also win the Football World Cup and come top of the Olympic table if we vote for independence?!"

"Plaid do know it's November 1st not April the 1st," said Brexit Party aide Llyr Powell.