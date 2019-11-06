Image caption Mark Drakeford and Jeremy Corbyn at the Labour conference in September

The Conservative party has failed working people and starved public services of money, Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford has claimed.

First Minister Mr Drakeford is due to launch the party's general election campaign in Cardiff on Wednesday.

He said a Labour UK government would increase funding available for the Welsh NHS and education.

Deputy leader Carolyn Harris and shadow Welsh secretary Christina Rees will launch the campaign with Mr Drakeford.

"We will hold the Tories to account for the choices they have made - choices which are leaving working families worse off and starving public services of funds," he said.

Image caption Shadow Secretary of State for Wales Christina Rees will also be at the launch

He said there was a "clear choice between a Welsh Labour Party who will stand up for you and your family - and a Tory Party which is failing working people".

"Wales is the only country in the UK with a Labour government and we have secured real change for people - for those who need it most. But we could do so much more with a UK Labour government.

"If you want to put the chaos of the Tories and a decade of austerity behind us, vote for Labour."

Image caption Deputy Leader of Welsh Labour Carolyn Harris MP will help to launch the party's election campaign on Wednesday

Labour said it would increase the minimum wage to £10 an hour for the lowest-paid workers, renationalise the railways and create jobs through environmental energy schemes such as the Swansea Bay lagoon project.