General Election 2019: Welsh Lib Dems launch campaign
The Welsh Liberal Democrats will launch their general election campaign on Tuesday with a promise to stop Brexit.
Its leader Jane Dodds will be joined by UK Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson to unveil the party's five point plan to "build a brighter future for Wales".
Their plans include stopping Brexit, investing in public services and tackling the climate crisis.
Ms Dodds said their plan was for people who want to "see Wales keep its place in the European Union".
The party currently hold one seat in Wales having won Brecon and Radnorshire in a by-election in August 2019.
The Liberal Democrats have entered into a "Remain Alliance" with Plaid Cymru and the Green Party and will not stand candidates in eight seats in Wales.
Speaking ahead of the launch at Cardiff International Sports Village, she said: "This is an ambitious vision to stop Brexit, tackle the climate emergency, give every child the best start in life and transform mental health.
"These are our priorities and they should be the priorities of any government of Wales."
Ms Dodds added the party will "stand on the side of all those people in Wales who want to see Wales keep its place in the European Union and tackle the vital issues that have been ignored for too long".
The Liberal Democrat five point plan for the UK sets out to:
- Stop Brexit and invest the £50bn 'Remain bonus' in public services and tackling inequality
- Tackle the climate emergency by providing enough money to insulate every home by 2030 to cut emissions, prioritising all fuel-poor homes by 2025
- Give every child the best start in life by recruiting more teachers, as part of an extra £560m for schools.
- Build a fair economy with opportunity for all by providing universal free childcare and delivering a right to lifelong learning by investing in skills people need throughout their lives
- Transform mental health by providing enough money for the the Welsh NHS to treat it with the same urgency as physical health