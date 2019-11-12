Image caption Jane Dodds will outline plans to stop Brexit, invest in public services and tackle the climate crisis

The Welsh Liberal Democrats will launch their general election campaign on Tuesday with a promise to stop Brexit.

Its leader Jane Dodds will be joined by UK Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson to unveil the party's five point plan to "build a brighter future for Wales".

Their plans include stopping Brexit, investing in public services and tackling the climate crisis.

Ms Dodds said their plan was for people who want to "see Wales keep its place in the European Union".

The party currently hold one seat in Wales having won Brecon and Radnorshire in a by-election in August 2019.

The Liberal Democrats have entered into a "Remain Alliance" with Plaid Cymru and the Green Party and will not stand candidates in eight seats in Wales.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The party's UK leader Jo Swinson will be at the launch

Speaking ahead of the launch at Cardiff International Sports Village, she said: "This is an ambitious vision to stop Brexit, tackle the climate emergency, give every child the best start in life and transform mental health.

"These are our priorities and they should be the priorities of any government of Wales."

Ms Dodds added the party will "stand on the side of all those people in Wales who want to see Wales keep its place in the European Union and tackle the vital issues that have been ignored for too long".

The Liberal Democrat five point plan for the UK sets out to: